Christopher Columbus statue dismantled at Columbus City Hall

The Columbus Art Commission has reportedly been tasked with replacing the statue due to its jurisdiction over all city-owned art.

“We are just at the beginning of making that happen,” Diane Nance, chairwoman of the Commission, said. “We want to get it right.”

A decision will likely be made within the next “several months,” she added.

The statue’s replacement could serve as a temporary placeholder, or it could be deemed permanent, The Dispatch reported.

This news comes on exactly the same day that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to eliminate all Confederate statues that sit on city land.

Stoney, a Democrat, said he’s wanting to speed up the healing process for what was when the capital of the Confederacy, The Associated Press reported.

He also claimed that because protesters have already toppled several statues, that he must act in the interest of these safety by getting the city eliminate the monuments for them.

“Failing to remove the statues now poses a severe, immediate and growing threat to public safety,” Stoney said in a statement. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protesters make an effort to take down Confederate statues themselves or confront others who may also be doing so, the chance grows for serious illness, injury, or death.”

These moves come after weeks of various protests through the U.S. over police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The demonstrations have led to a national debate over the depiction of certain historical monuments, the Confederate flag and brands such as Aunt Jemimah and Uncle Ben’s.

