Christopher Aurier, brother of Tottenham’s Serge Aurier, shot dead in France

A more youthful brother of Tottenham gamer Serge Aurier has actually been shot dead in the French city of Toulouse, apparently after participating in a club.

Christopher Aurier passed away in health center after emergency situation services discovered him shot in the stomach in a commercial zone on the city’s borders, French media state.

His suspected killer got away the scene, a source near the questions stated.

Christopher Aurier, who was a resident of Ivory Coast like his brother, was likewise a footballer, playing in France.

According to a report by Europe 1, he was wounded when two bullets were fired at a night club..

Local individuals apparently called the authorities when they discovered a guy lying with a stomach injury on the Boulevard de Thibaud.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 05:00 (03: 00 GMT) on Monday, French TELEVISION reports.

Christopher Aurier, 26, had played for local team Rodéo Toulouse – which was in the French 5th department last season – after stints at Racing Club de Lens, Gueugnon, Chantilly and Belgian club Rebecq, Le Figaro reports.

His brother Serge, 27, is a right-back at Premier League club Tottenham and likewise captains the Ivorian nationwide group.