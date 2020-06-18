‘Christmas in July’ is happening on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark will once more host their annual event of offering up a few of their Christmas content through the warmer months.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries once again bring the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ popular summertime Christmas-movie programming events starring fan-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more,” according to a press release from the network.

Beginning at 5 p.m. EST/PST on June 29 the network will offer “three heartfelt Yuletide tales” each weeknight.

Their “Double Feature Fridays” will pair original movies of the same franchise, with “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” and “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” on July 3, and “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” on July 10.