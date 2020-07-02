Christina Ricci Granted Emergency Protective Order From Husband

Christina Ricci has been granted a protecting order from her husband, James Heerdegen, following a dispute at their dwelling.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a name from the couple’s home in Woodland Hills, California on June 25. Heerdegen was not arrested, however LAPD confirmed to Us Weekly that “officers responded to a domestic battery radio call” on that date and a report was filed.

Sources instructed The Blast:

“[When] cops arrived they spoke to Ricci about what had transpired and she had no visible marks or injuries. It’s unclear exactly what she alleged James did to her during the argument, and if he accused the actress of being violent.”

The emergency protecting order requires each events to steer clear of one another for a brief time frame, or till a extra in depth order will be put in place by the court docket. According to The Blast, the 40-year-old actress has already employed an lawyer and plans to formally file for divorce quickly.

The two have been married for practically seven years; they first met on the set of the short-lived ABC drama Pan-Am. They share a 5-year-old son, Freddie.

A New York Times report in April recommended that home incidents have been on the rise throughout the coronavirus quarantine, as many are trapped with their abusers and have much less time away from their companions to file a report or in any other case attempt to escape the state of affairs. ABC News reported that home violence calls had declined particularly in Los Angeles, which Police Chief Michel Moore mentioned was “going in the wrong direction with what we believe is actually happening behind closed doors.”

In response, LA County started the “Behind Closed Doors” marketing campaign to be able to attain victims who could also be too scared to hunt assist. Earlier within the disaster, Rihanna teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $4.2 million by means of her Clara Lionel Foundation to supply housing, meals, and counseling for victims of intimate companion violence.

Per ABC News:

“The L.A. Housing Authority estimates that around 90 people a week, as well as their children, have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since the stay-at-home order in the city was instituted, according to the Clara Lionel Foundation.”

There are so many scary issues about being alive on this cultural second; our hearts exit to those that discover themselves in weak conditions like this. If you’re in an abusive state of affairs and want assist, the National Domestic Violence Hotline quantity is: 1−800−799−7233. You can even chat on-line at thehotline.org or textual content LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

Stay protected, everybody.