Christina Ricci Files For Divorce – Husband Allegedly SPIT ON HER During Violent Fight!

Well, this clears a few things up at least.

We were shocked and terrified for Christina Ricci soon after we learned “officers responded to a domestic battery radio call” at her home — followed by the Addams Family Values star getting an emergency protective order by which she and husband James Heerdegen could not come anywhere near one another.

Now we’re getting more information regarding the violent fight which prompted the decision to law enforcement — and the fallout for the marriage.

According to the most recent report from The Blast, Christina told investigating officers her husband had assaulted her — after being “verbally abusive” towards her, she claimed, he actually SPIT ON HER! Disgusting. Thankfully there have been no accusations of physical injury, but that act is technically classified as assault. Also, gross! Who could accomplish that to their mate?!

We still don’t know what the fight was about which caused items to get so heated, but we now know the consequences.

Christina filed for divorce on Thursday, citing the old standby of “irreconcilable differences” — just in time to obtain it on record ahead of the protective order ends.

This is obviously NOT any type of conscious uncoupling type celeb split where we’re planning to get a mutual statement referencing the love the couple will continue steadily to share as life takes them on separate paths. No, that is going to be considered a fight.

According to legal docs confirmed by multiple outlets, the Lizzie Borden Took An Ax star is seeking sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s 5-year-old son, Freddie. Not the type of thing a parent will just sign away.

Sources have informed The Blast the couple failed to sign a prenup if they got married back in 2013. And since Christina was the big bucks earner for the family, per California divorce law, half what she made in days gone by seven years is community property — to be split with her ex.

However, everything she made before they got married will remain her separate property, and since she’s been a star since she was like 10 yrs . old — we’re talking The Addams Family, Casper, Now And Then — all that money is strictly Ricci’s riches.

We still don’t understand what started the fight to start with, but 2020 has not been a good year for marriages with all the quarantining…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Christina Ricci/Instagram.]