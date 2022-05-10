Christina Haack is a well-known figure in the American Entertainment industry. However, the real estate investor has been going through some tough days recently. Haack shares her son with Tarek El Moussa, who is her ex-husband of Christina. According to a recently published update from Haack, her son, Brayden had to be admitted to a hospital recently. She stated that the situation required emergency medical attention due to which Brayden was taken to the hospital.

As per the news, the six-year-old young kid had to be operated on. This made Christina very much tense about the outcome of the surgery. Fortunately, the surgery was successful and Brayden is currently in the process of recovery. In a recent post on social media, Christina posted a picture of her son that gave the fans a sneak peek inside the hospital. The picture portrayed Brayden lying down in the bed of a hospital. The kid was seen sleeping at the time when the picture was taken.

The television star informed the audience that her son had an appendix operation. Due to avoidance of further complications, Brayden had a piece of his small intestine operated on as well. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Christina Haack Updates Fans About Son’s Health

Christina Haack’s tension seems to have ended with the successful operation on her son. The star wrote in the caption of the picture that she spent the tensest and most fearful twelve hours of her life.

She also provided a detailed account of the operation. According to her updates, Brayden had an appendectomy and also had his Meckel’s diverticulum removed.

Christina Haack said that she was petrified after watching her son in tremendous pain. She is finally relieved that Brayden has survived the emergency situation without any hazard.

Haack now wishes for a speedy recovery of her son.