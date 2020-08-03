Christina Anstead reacts to Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young’s engagement: ‘Couldn’t be happier for them’

Anstead, 37, who is gladly wed to “Wheeler Dealers” star Ant Anstead, had absolutely nothing however favorable assistance for El Moussa, 38.

“Of course! And I couldn’t be happier for them,” Anstead informed E! News onMonday “They’re very happy.”

Anstead and El Moussa got wed in 2009 and got separated in 2017.

The “Christina on the Coast” star remarried in 2018 and welcomed a third child with Ant, 41, in 2019.

Last month, El Moussa and Young, 32, revealed their engagement on Instagram.

“You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy,” the “Flipping 101” star composed onInstagram “You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa continued: “The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same.”

“The future Mrs. Heather Rae El Moussa!!! 💍❤️This was the best day of my life!!” Rae composed …