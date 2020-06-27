Christina Aguilera says execs once had a ‘big debate’ about changing her last name for being ‘too ethnic’

“‘Christina Agee’ was an option, but that plainly wasn’t planning to fly,” Aguilera said.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA WISHES SON A HAPPY BIRTHDAY WITH TOUCHING PHOTO

Aguilera said she fought to help keep the namesake that she had carried through her career as a young Disney star and said her heritage made her want to the stand by position the name she was presented with at birth.

“I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was,” she said. “Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am. I’ve been fighting for my last name my whole life.”

Although the “Lady Marmalade” songstress has only cut one Spanish album in her career, she’s remade a lot of her hits with a Spanish flair — including “Genie” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You).”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA LAUGHS OFF WARDROBE MALFUNCTION AT 39TH BIRTHDAY BASH

Nominated for 20 Grammys in her career, Aguilera’s lone Spanish album “Mi Reflejo” was released 2 decades ago in 2000, and in re-recording her domestic songs for international listeners, Aguilera said the opportunity brought “new life” to the records and allowed her to “reinvent some things.”

“I was allowed to create and express new ad-libs and vocal runs that I wasn’t given the freedom to do on the original record,” she told the outlet. “Everything sounds better in Spanish. Let’s be honest.”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA EXPLAINS WHY SHE QUIT ‘THE VOICE’: IT WASN’T THE PROPER ‘FIT FOR ME’

Born to an Ecuadorian father and a mother who’s of European descent, the former “Voice” coach has often received grief for straddling the fence of her multiple heritages rather than being Latina enough.

“I’ve dealt with that my whole life,” she told Latina magazine in 2012. “I don’t speak the language fluently. And I’m split right down the middle, half Irish and half Ecuadorian. I should not have to prove my ethnicity to anyone. I know who I am.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued in defending her heritage: “All I know is no one can tell me I’m not a proud Latina woman … I dove headfirst into a Spanish-language album for that reason and I’m planning another one even though I don’t speak the language. I’m sure that doesn’t sit well with some people.”