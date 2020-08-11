Christina Aguilera gives off classic Hollywood vibes in swimming pool pics: ‘Cheers’

In the 4 images, the “Beautiful” vocalist might be seen unwinding on a pink pool float while taking pleasure in a drink.

She donned a form-fitting white thigh-length dress, coupled with a white wide-brimmed floppy hat and gold devices.

Between her ensemble, her brilliant blonde hair, red lipstick and winged eye liner, Aguilera bore a spectacular similarity to classic Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe.

Meanwhile, a fan stated in the remarks that the vocalist was providing off “Jessica rabbit vibes in the last pic.”

“You look INCREDIBLE xtina!!!” they included.

Paris Hilton likewise discussed the picture, composing, “Gorgeous.”

Many other fans matched the appearance too.

“She appearance [sic.] so classic,” stated a fan with a handful of kissing emojis.

“Glamourrrr,” commented another.

A 5th included: “Omg legend.”

Meanwhile, others believed Aguilera was providing off Meredith Blake vibes from “The Parent Trap,” with star Elaine Hendrix even asking the vocalist: “Hey girl. Which vineyard you at?”

Aguilera likewise shared a breeze from her pool day on Saturday, however this time, she was in the water.

The songstress had her head slanted back and included a set of …