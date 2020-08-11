Christie Brinkley, 66, stuns in one-piece swimsuit: ‘Sunday Sunset Swim’

Brinkley was all smiles as she leaned against a Jeep Wrangler and posed for the camera with her feet in the sand.

“Sunday Sunset Swim 🌊@totalgymdirect,” she captioned the snapshots. She followed up with a comment, writing: “My mom always said ‘live each day as tho its [sic] your last’ and nowadays that’s has a whole new ring to it! Grateful for everyday!”

Fans immediately took to the comments section to compliment the star.

“Forever young & beautiful,” said one person. “Gorgeous,” added another. “Forever beauty,” commented another person.

In response to one social media user, Brinkley explained that the reason why she posted the photos is that she “started to put on weight” while in quarantine, and it prompted her to put her Total Gym workout equipment in her bedroom so she could use it every day.

“It’s helping me feel good in my skin,” Brinkley SAID. “And helping me recover from my broken arm too! its [sic] a fabulous piece of at home total body fitness équipement that’s helping me not feel my age. .. hence the posing.”

