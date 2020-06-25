Christiana Ebohon-Green meets Wunmi Mosaku: ‘It’s exhausting being the non-threatening black woman’ | Television & radio

The director Christiana Ebohon-Green (EastEnders, Call the Midwife, Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle) and the actor Wunmi Mosaku, 33, (Luther, End of the F**king World and Jordan Peele’s upcoming HBO drama series, Lovecraft Country) have met before. In fact, they have worked together, on Ebohon-Green’s Bafta-longlisted short, Some Sweet Oblivious Antidote. They both have fond memories of the sun-dappled shoot by the Thames, with a (mostly black) cast of actors. But not every experience on set has been so joyful. Amid some laughter, a couple of tears and lots of weary sighs, they swap horror stories of industry racism, discuss solidarity among black creatives, and the opportunities and risks associated with a go on to the US.

CEG: I’ve labored on a lot of main-stream television drama, so I’ve often been the only [black person] on set. For me [having this wider conversation about racism] is a relief. Sometimes, you air problems and people are like: “Oh yeah, we know! We’ve solved that! Can you stop going on?” So I’ve been careful about what I said and assumed people understood.

WM: I’ve for ages been quite scared about referring to race. You don’t wanna rock the boat since you want to keep working. That’s been an actual revelation in my experience these last few weeks, that people all need certainly to speak up! This is real, and you’re maybe not crazy and also you don’t need to just be grateful.









CEG: Often it’s just this feeling that it’s me going round in circles wanting to fulfil these never-ending lists of expectations, that they wouldn’t ask of other people. Some years right back, there was a large thing in the paper about: “We’re going to tackle diversity at the BBC.” So I wrote to them and said: ‘Well, what about those of us that are experienced, mid-career? I’ve been wanting to progress and I’m just hitting brick walls.’ I then had all these painful meetings with people who sat me down and said why I wasn’t ready, in their opinion, to do slightly bigger, long-running series. Then, later, some body said to me: “Oh, I heard you were playing the race card” and I felt so offended and hurt. Like, what does which means that? I’m hoping to get things I shouldn’t? Then, finally, it’s like: ‘Oh, no, you’re playing the race card, but you’re upset with me for calling you from it.’

WM: I think, for me, just trying to be the “non-threatening black woman”, constantly being, like, super-bubbly! And relatable! It has a lot of energy! The energy you have to placed into playing in to the system of white supremacy, to enable you to be just given an opportunity … Like the other day, my buddy said to me: “You’re just always so happy on set!” And I was like: “Oh my God! No, I’m fucking not!” Do you have period pains today? So do I! I simply don’t feel just like I have the freedom to really have a sour face without it being viewed as a bigger thing. The period of time black people spend wanting to placate, be accepted; if we could put that in to our work, in to our families, into our dreams …

CEG: Yeah, you spend lots of time, early on, trying to puzzle out what they need us to be. I can’t evaluate who that person is … Apart from a white male. And I can never be that.

WM: Ha ha! Right. If I were to [produce] a Tv program or a film, I think that representation could be paramount. But it’s also about the opportunity for those individuals to become the heads of department. I’ve had someone in costumes tell me, right at the beginning of my career: “This outfit would work, if it wasn’t for your stupid thighs.” My thighs! That can press 200lbs! Personally i think like I’ve a very typical west African physique, and that’s part of my blackness!

CEG: I’d like to see people just hiring, and for it to not be about schemes and training; let’s assume that people don’t have the experience, or are a risk. They need to find out that diversity is going to strengthen the product. There isn’t going to be described as a black person doing a thing that just doesn’t feel realistic … Y’know, the black character in a world where they’ve got no black relatives or friends. I’ve these stories that I do want to tell – about black women, incidentally – and it’s been really frustrating. At some point, I may follow one to America, Wunmi. There’s more work, I believe, but aren’t you scared about the guns? I’m scared about the guns.

WM: Terrified of the guns! I honestly never desired to come to America. It wasn’t part of my goal being an actor. It was due to my husband, who’s African American. But being here has completely opened my eyes to, to begin with, what the African Americans have done globally. Like, if it wasn’t for WEB DuBois and their history of referring to Pan Africanism, maybe Nigeria wouldn’t experienced independence. As much when i have been scared of guns and violence, and police brutality, I’ve grown in a fashion that I never would have [in the UK], because I was always trying to be nice and, like, maybe not talk about racism … But it is scary. My husband went to the store yesterday and I heard sirens and helicopters and that he didn’t return for just like a while and I was scared.













CEG: Here [racism] is much more undercover, but it’s positively stopping creatives getting further. Over there, it seems you will find more opportunities, but there’s more risk?

WM: Yeah, but there’s also more community. Misha Green has created this phenomenal show, Lovecraft Country, and her passion is showing the whole spectrum of blackness and celebrating it. That’s something that I must say i appreciate being here.

CEG: I think there is certainly more of a community among black directors here [in the UK] than I’d realised. Somebody has created a WhatsApp group! There certainly are a lot of people coming through, which is a positive thing. It’s just, then, that competitiveness over jobs. Hopefully that will change when there are more opportunities.

WM: Well, the hierarchy of race … it’s so ingrained. It’s not only one costume designer, it’s the whole system. I had an executive tell me drunkenly that “colonialism wasn’t all that bad”. She was able to turn the conversation to gender inequality: in her opinion, the most important fight. That “Women are the niggers of the world” quote was brought up. She said: “It’s true! We are!” It’s exhausting. Even whenever you fight back, she’s still in power. She and others like her continue to be in control of the stories we tell about black lives.

CEG: My parents were from Nigeria aswell. As a kid I was fostered in to a white family, miles away and I didn’t see my family except once every couple of weeks for an hour roughly. That feeling of being an outsider has always stayed. In the industry, I’ve been judged with a lot of white, middle-class men. They don’t know anything about you, but suddenly, you’re excluded. I simply feel like, this time around, I’m maybe not gonna be silenced by: “You’ve got a chip on your shoulder”, or: “You’re playing the race card”. No. That’s served you all well over a long time … Sorry, I’m finding a bit emotional, but just … people’s whole lives have been limited! You know, you can get killed on the street!

WM: It’s true. It’s traumatising living it and seeing it. It’s traumatising talking about it. It’s so much and [advocating for change] falls on our shoulders? It’s too much. Like, we feel it. Globally, we feel it.

CEG: After university, I thought I’m gonna get into a career that’s just joy – no politics and difficult stuff – and, stupidly, I kind of thought that this would be it!