‘Christian Zionists’ dictate the agenda of the Republican Party – Middle East Monitor

It is challenging– and useless– to argue which American president has actually traditionally been more pro-Israel While previous President Barack Obama, for instance, has pledged more cash to Israel than any other United States administration in history, Donald Trump has actually offered Israel with a blank check of relatively limitless political concessions.

Certainly, the genuine support and love stated for Israel prevails amongst all United States administrations. What they might vary on, nevertheless, is their total intention, mainly their target market throughout election time.

Both Republicans and Democrats head to the November elections with strong pro-Israel beliefs and straight-out assistance, totally overlooking the predicament of occupied and oppressed Palestinians.

To win the assistance of the pro-Israeli constituencies, however particularly the favor of the Israel lobby in Washington DC, Democratic governmental candidate, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have actually deviated even further from the low requirements set by the Democratic Obama administration. Despite his generous financial backing for Israel and complete political backing, particularly throughout Israel’s wars on the Gaza Strip, Obama attempted, sometimes, to censure Israel over the growth of its unlawful Jewish settlements.

The Biden-Harris ticket, nevertheless, is using Israel …