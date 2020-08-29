Christian Wilkins has Hamilton stuck in head at Dolphins practice (Video)

W. Earl Brown shares story about what made Chadwick Boseman fantastic
Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins got a shoutout from Hamilton after singing tunes from the musical at practice.
Christian Wilkins is not discarding his shot … to get observed by the cast of Hamilton.
The Miami Dolphins protective take on got a shout out from the Hamilton Twitter account after a collection of him singing tunes from the hit musical throughout practice was published on Tik Tok.
“I am the one thing in life I can control,” Wilkins sings prior to talking with a member of the Dolphins personnel about how he’s seen the program on Broadway two times and viewed the Disney+ variation “a couple several times.”
No question he’s got the tunes stuck in his head.
On the plus side, he’s definitely not alone. The Tony Award- winning musical has end up being a fixation for lots of. Most of them have not been tagged by the Hamilton account. Wilkins gets that difference to himself.
Dolphins fans hope Christian Wilkins can be a hit like Hamilton.
Wilkins was theNo 13 total …