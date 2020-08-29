Christian Wilkins has Hamilton stuck in head at Dolphins practice (Video)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: Christian Wilkins # 94 of the Miami Dolphins commemorates after a sack versus the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the 3rd quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami,Florida (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins got a shoutout from Hamilton after singing tunes from the musical at practice.

Christian Wilkins is not discarding his shot … to get observed by the cast of Hamilton.

The Miami Dolphins protective take on got a shout out from the Hamilton Twitter account after a collection of him singing tunes from the hit musical throughout practice was published on Tik Tok.

“I am the one thing in life I can control,” Wilkins sings prior to talking with a member of the Dolphins personnel about how he’s seen the program on Broadway two times and viewed the Disney+ variation “a couple several times.”

No question he’s got the tunes stuck in his head.

On the plus side, he’s definitely not alone. The Tony Award- winning musical has end up being a fixation for lots of. Most of them have not been tagged by the Hamilton account. Wilkins gets that difference to himself.

Dolphins fans hope Christian Wilkins can be a hit like Hamilton.

Wilkins was theNo 13 total …