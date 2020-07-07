Christian Pulisic’s end product delights Chelsea boss Frank Lampard | Football News



















Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was pleased to see his side pick up a vital win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard hailed the continued development of Christian Pulisic after another game-changing contribution in his side’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

Pulisic has been producing standout performances for Chelsea since the restart, and that he scored his eighth Premier League goal in only his 16th start at Selhurst Park, together with his latest strike likely to cause further comparisons with Eden Hazard.

Lampard, whose side moved up to third in the Premier League after withstanding late pressure at Palace, is delighted to begin to see the winger bringing consistency to his end product.

“He’s got great talent,” Lampard said. “He came in difficult conditions at the start of the season in terms of lacking a break but he’s moved his game on to still another level – not just when it comes to how he is going by people but he’s got real end product.

“You look around at the top attacking talent in the world, they score goals regularly that win games and at the moment he’s doing that, so I’m delighted with him.”

Neville: Pulisic growing into something special

Pulisic blasts in his eighth Premier League goal of the summer season

Chelsea signed the American playmaker in a £58m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Speaking as co-commentator for Sky Sports, Gary Neville was quick to heap praise on Pulisic for his sublime finish at the near post for his third goal in six games.

Neville said: “He’s impressing me enormously. He gets one on one [with the defender]. Ward does all they can to force him externally. You do not expect him to do that.

“Ordinarily you had say the goalkeeper [has to do better] but he’s got no chance. It was so fast. It was devastating from Pulisic. Hazard did it over a long time frame during a fantastic career at Chelsea.

“He was nowhere near that world-class level when he signed but we’re witnessing him grow and there’s something special there.”

Lampard gets his substitutions right

Tammy Abraham celebrates after extending Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea have now won 132 of the 256 London derbies in the Premier League; their 52 % win rate is the highest for any side in such matches.

Lampard’s substitutions made an impact with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham combining for the important third goal, while Jorginho had a relaxing influence for the final 10 minutes.

But this is a mixture of the great and bad seen through the season from Lampard’s side, with Kepa Arrizabalaga tipping Scott Dann’s header onto the post before Kurt Zouma made a vital last-ditch block to deny Christian Benteke an additional.

“Considering the quality in our midfield during the first half, today wasn’t our greatest day,” Lampard said.

Highlights from Chelsea's win at Crystal Palace

“We weren’t as slick with the ball even as we have been recently, and gave them the ability to press us and turn over possession. I thought Ruben might use his strength to drive with the ball and Tammy could stretch their defence with his running so I’m very pleased that he got his goal.

“They’re a large three points because of the position we’re in. It’s tight around us and it’s really nice mentally to be third for maybe a little while. The game could’ve been more comfortable for people tonight but we could likewise have lost those three points at the end there.

“It might be nice to dwell on the three points, but my job is to look into how we can get better and I feel we still can.”

Christian Benteke scored for Palace 82 seconds after Abraham’s strike

Chelsea light emitting diode early because of Olivier Giroud’s second goal in as much matches, but only after Gary Cahill had pulled up with a hamstring injury prior to the goal.

Lampard had sympathy for his former Chelsea team-mate, but feels there was no need for his players to prevent playing.

“It was a bad injury, with the way he went down, but we had to finish the action,” that he said. “There’s no way we were going to kick the ball out in that situation but you obviously feel sorry for him on an individual note. I know for head injuries, the game would stop but not in those situations.”

Hodgson ‘feared the worst’ after Cahill blow

Roy Hodgson was encouraged by Crystal Palace's performance against Chelsea and felt these were very unlucky not to get something out from the match

Crystal Palace have now lost four consecutive matches for the first time since March 2018 – the fourth game in that run was also against Chelsea.

The home side’s starting XI was 30 years and 351 days, the oldest of any starting XI in your competitors this season, but Hodgson was pleased with the time and effort shown by his players, feeling they deserved something from the overall game.

The Eagles could possibly be without Cahill for other season should tests confirm he sustained a hamstring tear, nevertheless the Palace boss was encouraged by the resolve shown by his players in responding to the double early setback.

Gary Cahill suffered a hamstring injury prior to Chelsea’s opener

“It was a very good performance,” Hodgson reflected. “One feared the worst when we lost Gary Cahill but the players overcame that unbelievable bit of bad luck to play well in that half. To keep coming back from 2-0 was an extremely good effort and I can not fault the players. On another day, we would have taken something from the overall game but that’s another defeat.

“I hope the players will remember exactly what a good performance they place in. It would’ve been asking a lot in order for them to stop and individuals react instinctively. They were behind the defence and so they carried on and took it. It would’ve been unrealistic to suggest they do otherwise. In the end, it cost us a spot, because they won by one goal.

“The way we approached the game towards the end, hitting the inside of the post, I’m not sure the fans could’ve added anything more were they here but we gave it our all.”