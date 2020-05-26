Christian Mbulu: Morecambe and former Motherwell defender dies aged 23 | Football News





Christian Mbulu

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has actually passed away at the age of 23.

Mbulu had spells at Millwall and Motherwell, and signed up with Morecambe following his launch from Crewe in January.

He played 3 times for Morecambe in League Two this period, making his launching in a 2-0 win at Walsall.

A Morecambe declaration read: “Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to discover of Christian’s fatality and would love to prolong our inmost compassions to his family members and pals at this extremely unfortunate time.

“He was just 23 and the news of his abrupt and unforeseen death has actually been a shock to all of us. Christian involved the club in January and verified to be an exceptionally prominent participant of the team.

“His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The club would ask everyone to respect Christian’s family’s privacy at this sad time.”

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon claimed: “We are surprised to come across the news of Christian’s fatality.

“He was such a pleasant, pleasurable and specialized boy that we liked having around Fir Park.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope their privacy is respected by everyone as they try to come to terms with their loss.”