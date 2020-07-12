Christian Kabasele says racism online ‘is worse’ than incidents in stadium

His celebration was in protest of the monkey chants he’d been subjected to by some Kortrijk fans in September 2015 in still another Belgium Pro League game.

‘It’s quite crazy’

The 29-year-old has been a strong voice in the combat racism given his experiences during his professional career.

Kabasele says he is received numerous abusive posts on his personal social networking accounts and the Watford player urged platforms to accomplish more in tackling the problem.

“When you’re in the stadium, the fact that you are surrounded by other people, you just disconnect your brain and you do something stupid,” Kabaselse told CNN Sport back in March, prior to the interruption of the Premier League season — because of the Covid-19 pandemic — as he reflected on some fans’ racist behaviour.

“But once you write something on Instagram, or on Twitter, you have time and energy to think about what you do and it’s worse than something happening in a stadium.

“It’s quite incredible that somebody can think about doing this. Like this player did this so I will go on my phone and send him bananas or a monkey emoji. It’s quite crazy.”

Kabasele, who has played twice for Belgium’s national team, has reported such posts in the past, but says he’s got been disappointed by the possible lack of action from different platforms — such as for instance Instagram — on occasion.

Following the 2015 incident in Belgium, Kabasele posted a picture of himself with a monkey. He asked in his post if he “looked like a monkey.”

Kabasele told CNN that Instagram deleted his post, saying the footballer had broken their rules. He also said that he’d been targeted multiple times on the social media account, adding that whenever he reported the racist posts that he was told the platform didn’t notice it as offensive.

“Racism is not tolerated on Instagram,” said Facebook, which owns Instagram, in a statement sent to CNN Sport. “When we find content that breaks our guidelines we shall remove it and we’ll ban people who repeatedly break the rules.

“We invest heavily in new technologies to protect our community and we recently introduced a fresh safety feature that allows public figures to avoid unwanted contact and get a handle on who messages them on Instagram.

Instagram didn’t immediately answer CNN’s obtain comment as to the reasons it removed Kabasele’s post. Twitter hadn’t replied to CNN during publication.

Kabasele says whilst education is key to tackling racism, that he wants social networking companies to accomplish more in holding people responsible for what they post.

Confronted by fan

In addition to comments online, Kabasele provided in graphic detail the racism he has suffered as a new player.

Having started his professional career in Belgium, the defender moved to Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad in 2011 where that he says that he experienced racism on multiple occasions.

He said almost every away game was marred by “monkey” chants or bananas thrown onto the pitch.

On one occasion, while looking forward to the team bus to depart, that he says a fan confronted him and called him a “f**king N-word” before walking off together with his friends.

The Bulgarian Football Union did not straight away respond to CNN Sport’s obtain comment, but a Ludogorets Razgrad spokesman said: “It’s very strange for me to read this. Because it’s not true. We are a very tolerant nation.”

Kabasele was in his early 20s when he visited play in Bulgaria, but found the knowledge extremely unsettling. Looking straight back, he wouldn’t again play in Bulgaria given what he had as a player there.

“When you see this kind of thing, you understand that people are really closed and they don’t want to be open to someone different, somebody from another culture, another country,” said Kabasele.

“If now you tell me you can go there and work in this kind of country, I will probably say no because I don’t want to live this again.”

In 2019, Bulgaria was punished with a one-time stadium ban by UEFA for the racist behavior of its fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

As well since the monkey chanting, some Bulgarian spectators made Nazi salutes during the game in October 2019.

The president of Bulgaria’s football association Borislav Mihaylov stepped down following game after pressure from the country’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Kabasele has continued to report the abuse he’s received during his playing career but tries to keep such experiences from his family, including young kids, in order to protect them.

However, since moving to England, he’s been surprised by the number of racist incidents and says it’s an regrettable trend in Europe at this time, which that he says is fueled by populist politics.

“No I’m not a monkey,” Kabasele wrote on Instagram in early June. “No I’m not more stupid than you. Most black people don’t finish in jail or become criminals. No i didn’t come to your country to steal your jobs, foods, houses etc. I’m a human being just like you. The blood in my body has the same color as yours. “

Since his interview with CNN Sport, Kabasele has publicly backed the Black Lives Matter movement which has gained momentum over recent weeks.

“Don’t let anyone close the door of your dreams just because you’re black,” added Kabasele in that Instagram post in early June. “Don’t let anybody silence you and more essential keep reporting any racist abuse if you should be victim or witness. You are not alone!! Together we shall fight to offer the same opportunity to every single individual to succeed in life irrespective of his pores and skin.

“It’s time to speak up no matter your ethnicity.”

Wilfried Zaha

Earlier on Sunday, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha revealed he previously been the mark of racial abuse, now ahead of his side’s game in the Premier League against Aston Villa

The Palace and Ivory Coast star wrote on Twitter, “Woke up to this today,” then showed what he had been sent by a user who appeared to be a Villa fan.

“You better not score tomorrow you black c**t. Or I’ll come to your house dressed as a ghost,” the person wrote.

There was an accompanying image of the Ku Klux Klan and a cereal box named, “c**n flakes.”

West Midlands Police later announced on Sunday they have arrested a 12-year-old boy from Solihull after investigating racist messages that were delivered to Zaha.