Christen Limbaugh Bloom: The secret to a daily Bible discipline is not what you’d expect

The Apostle Paul knowingly wrote the encouragement to believers “do not grow weary in doing good,” because “at just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.” (Galatians 6:9).

But how can we continue pursuing God and discerning His will for our lives when something from His Word–the very source where we are meant to hear from Him–doesn’t make sense or speak to us?

My friend asked me for the reason that same conversation about what prompted me to get this to into a daily habit.

One of my pastors, Manny Hastings of C3 NYC Church, beautifully answered this question in a sermon a few years ago.

He addressed the problems that arise when Christians constantly expect to have a profound revelation while reading the Bible.

God opened my eyes to the Bible’s multifaceted nature, which gave me a newfound sense of freedom while spending time in His Word.

He explained that, of course, we have to seek to understand God’s Word deeper and pray to receive divine insight while reading it–but that he keenly noted that if these experiences are our sole focus, we shall inevitably be discouraged sometimes.

So how can we look at Scripture beyond this context?

Pastor Hastings alluded to Ephesians 5:25-26, where the author explains that Jesus died to make His church Holy by “cleansing them through the word.”

Hastings explained we have been called to read the Bible daily not just because its words are inspired by God and may teach us about Him, but as it has a secondary role; it actually cleanses our spirits by connecting us directly with the Father, whether we feel it in as soon as or not.

So even if you browse the Bible plus it doesn’t all “click” in the moment, you’ll have peace in regards to the fact that enough time you are spending is not going to waste.

Hastings drove this point house with a metaphor, saying, “I bet if I asked you what you had for dinner two weeks ago, you wouldn’t be able to remember what you ate–but that doesn’t mean it didn’t keep you nourished that day.”

In other words, reading the Bible is not solely meant to feed our minds–it’s also meant to feed our hearts. And sometimes, those a few things can and can happen separately.

Understanding this can help us acknowledge that the improvement of our faith is not entirely up to us.

Yes, we each have to actually choose to seek God, nonetheless it is He who does all the real work in our hearts and minds.

God tells us to give more of ourselves and our troubles to Him, little by little–and which includes our worries about whether or not our Bible time is truly having an impact on us.

Romans 12:2 tells us, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the RENEWING Of your mind.” Notice first, the author does not say, “transform yourself,” that he writes “be transformed.”

Our transformation is exactly about God’s work in us and it also doesn’t all happen at once.

It should also be noted that the verse does not use the word “renewal,” which may indicate this is a finite action; it says our transformation comes through the “renewing,” meaning, we should continually lean on God to be changed from within.

So to answer my friend’s question, that sermon is what utterly shifted my posture toward hanging out reading Scripture.

As a result, my desire to read the Bible increased, and the more I read, the greater my desire is becoming.

Ironically, I already have even more of the “aha” moments that I originally sought in the Bible since they are not my sole focus.

This new focus came into being when I shifted from seeking discipline simply for discipline’s sake, putting all the pressure on myself– and alternatively became motivated by a sense of faith and expectation about what God could do.

I now know confidently that whether or not I fully comprehend or “feel” something from what I’m reading in scripture, the fact is, when my Bible is open, God’s presence is with me, and He’s using the period to change my heart and mind, one day at a time.

“All who have this hope in him purify themselves, just as he is pure” (1 John 3:3).

