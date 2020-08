Survivors and households of victims of a mosque shooting in New Zealand have

spoken up versus shooter Brenton Tarrant, in the 3rd day of a four-day sentencing hearing.

There was a sense of sorrow – however likewise among defiance – in the air as nearly 90 individuals discussed the occurrence that eliminated 51 individuals in Christchurch.

Dozens more were hurt when Tarrant opened fire on 2 mosques in 2015.