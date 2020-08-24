Christchurch shooting: Survivors and relatives face killer in court

Survivors and relatives of people killed in the shooting attack at a mosque in New Zealand have faced the killer in court and read out powerful victim impact statements.

Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, 29, has

plead guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism. He attacked two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March, 2019, and had plans to target a third.

Tarrant is facing life in prison, possibly without parole – a sentence never before imposed in New Zealand.

Maysoon Salama, whose son Atta Elayyan was killed, told Tarrant, “I can’t forgive you… You gave yourself the authority to take the souls of 51 innocent people, their only crime – in your eyes – being Muslims.”