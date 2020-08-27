Christchurch shooting: Gunman is first in New Zealand to be given life without parole



The victims of the Christchurch massacre





A New Zealand court has actually sentenced a male who shot dead 51 individuals at 2 mosques to life in jail without parole, the first individual in the nation’s history to get this sentence.

Australian Brenton Tarrant had earlier pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 individuals, tried murder of another 40 individuals and one charge of terrorism.

The judge called his actions “inhuman”, including that he had “showed no mercy”.

The attack, which was livestreamed by Tarrant, stunned the world.

In the wake of the killings, which happened in March in 2015, New Zealand brought in more stringent weapon laws.

What took place throughout the sentencing?

The sentencing hearing lasted 4 days and more than 60 victim effect declarations were heard.

On the last day of declarations, Koranic verses read out and images of enjoyed ones were revealed to the court.

Maysoon Salama, whose child passed away in the attack, statedTarrant “terrorised the whole of New Zealand and saddened the world”