The Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ is also called Easter, which means separation, separation, remission of sins, return to God. Easter Armenian Apostolic Church It is one of the 5 pavilion feasts of the church. In the evening after the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, pious people lowered His body from the cross and placed it in a tomb, covered with a large stone. Three days later, on Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene, an oil-bearing woman, and Mary’s mother, Solomon, went to the tomb to anoint Christ’s body with ointment, but they were surprised to find that the entrance stone to the cave had been removed and the tomb empty. While they were wondering, two old angels said to him, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” He is not here, but is risen ”(Luke 24: 5-6).

The women preached the news of the resurrection to the apostles, after which Jesus blessed them. The Resurrection of Christ became the foundation of Christian doctrine and faith. “If there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain, your faith is in vain ”(1 Corinthians 15: 13-14).

Ս. In the evening before the Resurrection, St. Chragaluytsi is served in the churches. A liturgy that begins the Easter celebrations. In the morning there is a service in the churches, a ceremony of Andastan, then a festive St. Liturgy. Ս. On the Day of Resurrection, believers greet each other with the message, “Christ is risen from the dead,” and answer, “Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.”

Believers paint eggs on Easter. The painted egg is considered a symbol of the Resurrection և new life. The color red symbolizes the animal blood of the crucified Jesus shed for the salvation of mankind. According to S. Grigor Tatatsi: “We only paint eggs at Easter, because eggs are an example to the world”, as the wise say: “The outer shell is like the sky, the membrane is like the air, the protein is like the water, and the yellow is the earth.” And the color red symbolizes the blood of Christ. And we take the red egg in our hands and proclaim our salvation. ”

The Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated by the Armenian Church for fifty days, until the Feast of Pentecost. This process is called Hinants period or Hinunk, which comes from the word “fifty”.

The forty days of ancient times commemorate the Risen Christ’s joy to the disciples, bearing witness to the kingdom of God (Acts 1: 3), and the last ten days are dedicated to the Ascension of Christ.

The ancient period ends with Pentecost. Ten days after the Ascension, according to Christ’s promise, the Apostle of God descended on the apostles. The Spirit, the strengthened apostles, testified of Christ throughout the world.

