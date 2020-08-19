Chrissy Teigen’s Thoughts on Selling Sunset Have Us Doubting a Major Plot Point

Chrissy Teigen is moneying in on the Selling Sunset fad, however she’s not prepared to seal the deal.

As per typical, the self-described truth TELEVISION addict required to Twitter to share her thoughts on the breakout Netflix series, which draws back the drape on the excellent, bad and awful sides of L.A.’s high-end property scene. Chrissy’s one caution with Selling Sunset, though?

She’s not completely positive the females working for The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood are really property representatives.

“I will say,” the mom-to-be tweeted on Tuesday,Aug 18, “I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

When a fan asked if the specialists included on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing are the genuine offer, Chrissy replied, “I see them all the time in LA! And bought from John [Gomes] and Frederick [Eklund] in New York.”