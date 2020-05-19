Chrissy Teigen tells her ‘rich’ friends to stop asking for free Cravings products

Chrissy Teigen has actually advised her “rich” friends that her Cravings advertising and marketing budget plan is “not infinite” after getting demands for her free Public Relations boxes.

Recently, Teigen sent Cravings Public Relations boxes, that included products from her Cravings cooking equipment line at Target, to fellow celebs consisting of Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Kourtney Kardashian and also AliWong

.

But, according to Teigen, there were some individuals that were distressed that they really did not get package of free products after seeing video clips and also images of the presents on Instagram.

“Please don’t ask for a box,” the recipe book writer created on her InstagramStories “My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you’re literally rich.”

Teigen after that proceeded to resolve the scenario in video clips uploaded to her Story, where she clarified that she made use of to get Public Relations boxes constantly and also contribute them “before she actually had to make her own boxes”.

“I just didn’t really think twice about it,” she claimed, proceeding: “And then I started making my own and, holy s*** it’s a ton of work. Shout out and much love to people that do it on their own.”

The 34- year-old after that made clear that her message was not guided in the direction of followers however for “my friends that are literally writing: ‘Uh, mine hasn’t gotten here yet?’”

Joking that it’s since “uh, I didn’t send it to you,” Teigen claimed not every one of packages have actually been sent yet.

“I’ve got somebody driving around freaking Los Angeles doing this one at a time. What do you want from me? We’re tiny. We’re small, okay? I know it looks like everything’s just easy, but I promise,” she proceeded.

Teigen wrapped up the video clip referencing her current fight with food author Alison Roman, informing her fans: “Maybe that comes from somebody putting it in your head that we’re just a content farm with endless money and got so big so fast, but I promise we didn’t, as great as it looks.”

Last week, Roman recommended that Cravings was a “material ranch,” triggering Teigen to share her dissatisfaction and also protect herself and also her brand name from the allegations.