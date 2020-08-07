Chrissy Teigen slammed for using Goya beans after vowing to boycott brand for its Trump support: ‘Hypocrite’

Shortly after the speech, numerous celebs consisting of Teigen, 34, revealed that they would no longer support the brand due to its CEO’s assistance of the president.

GOYA FOODS CEO WON’T APOLOGIZE IN FACE OF BOYCOTT, BACKLASH FOR PRO-TRUMP REMARKS: ‘SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH’

Fast- forward to Thursday, and the “Cravings” cookbook author took to Instagram and flaunted her dish for oxtail stew. Displayed on her counter filled with components was Goya green pigeon peas. Several individuals chastised Teigen’s hypocrisy, advising her of the numerous methods which she had slammed Goya and its CEO.

“Hey @chrissyteigen what occurred to boycotting Goya? Lmfao Your [sic] so lame,” a single person composed on Twitter.

“It’s 4 am and I still can’t stand Chrissy .. All that hype about canceling Goya yet you’re using it lol,” a Twitter user commented.

Another called Teigen a “hypocrite.”

“Disappointing. I get it if she already had it but don’t promote them either….” a single person stated. “I’m still #boycottinggoya f– k them Trumpers.”

Teigen formerly retweeted the video of the Goya CEO at the White House and commented, “F ********* K. An embarassment. Don’ t care how great the beans …