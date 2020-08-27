Chrissy Teigen Shows Off How ‘Fast’ Her Baby Bump Is Growing!

Chrissy Teigen’s next kid will be here before she knows it!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show fans a very revealing peek at her baby bump — which is rapidly expanding, according to the star.

In the self-filmed video, the 34-year-old cookbook author wore nothing but a robe as she showed off her belly while standing in her bathroom. As she covered up her private parts, the social media sensation mused:

“Wow. Third baby, goes fast… How is this even possible?”

LOLz, how many you got in there, gurl!?

Photo: Chrissy Boasts EPIC At-Home Classroom Before Donating To Teachers In Need!

Teigen also shared a too-cute video of her 2-year-old son Miles reciting a joke he heard from his momma about birth plans. See (below):

Adorbz!

As we reported, the Chrissy’s Court star and husband John Legend teased they were expecting baby number three in the music video for the Grammy-winner’s song Wild earlier this month. Sources soon confirmed the news, with one telling People that Teigen “was pretty shocked when she found out that she is pregnant,” adding:

“It really was the happiest news, though. She cried many happy tears and was very emotional.”

Days after the news broke, Chrissy clarified the timing of her pregnancy, since many fans noted that she recently…