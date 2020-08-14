Chrissy Teigen shows off baby bump

In a selfie video, she presented in a black coat and black leggings with the bump showed plainly.

On Thursday, a source near the couple validated to CNN that Teigen and Legend were anticipating.

They are currently the moms and dads of child, Luna, 4, and child, Miles, 2.

Speculation started after the household appeared together in the video for Legend and Gary Clark Jr.’s brand-new tune, “Wild.” Legend is seen accepting his other half from behind, as she nestles her little baby bump. Teigen has actually been open in the previous about the couple’s battles with infertility. They developed their very first 2 kids utilizing in vitro fertilization. While pregnant with child Luna in 2016, Teigen talked to Self magazine about going public about it. “Once we talked about IVF, it was like I heard everything,” she stated. “Some people who are close to us had done it, like, seven to ten times.” The design and food maven fulfilled Legend on the set of among his video in 2006. They dated for numerous years prior to weding in Italy in 2013. The 2 are well known for being among the most cherished couples on social networks. Teigen opened up to Glamour UK magazine recently about the postnatal anxiety she stated she experienced after bring to life Luna. “It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months,” …

