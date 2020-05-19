Chrissy Teigen Shades Alison Roman’s ‘Content Farm’ Comment While Slamming ‘Rich’ Friends Asking For PR Freebies!

Chrissy Teigen was feeling additional shady on Monday evening as she known as out a few of her so-called “rich” buddies, whereas additionally taking a dig at her earlier feud with Alison Roman!

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook creator revealed her “curated” PR bins for her line had gone out to a few of her well-known buddy influencers, like Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ali Wong, and Shay Mitchell.

Her solely drawback?? Getting requests at no cost press kits from the individuals she is aware of can afford it!

Chrissy’s Instagram message learn:

“Please don’t ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u [sic] asking and you’re literally rich.”

Gurl had beef!

The momma of two continued her rant, explaining it’s simply not attainable for everybody to obtain one:

“Anyhow, that wasn’t even written for the fans asking for one. I’m gonna start doing a ton of giveaways. I’m excited to be able to put together things like this all the time and to show you guys how hard we work on everything. That was honestly just meant for my friends who are literally writing saying ‘uh, mine hasn’t gotten here yet,’ and ‘uh, that’s cause I didn’t send it to you.”

Teigen later added considered one of her personal staff from her “small” crew was hand-delivering them amid the coronavirus pandemic:

“Just kidding, kind of, but they all haven’t gone out yet, okay? They’re not all out. I got someone driving around freakin Los Angeles doing this one at a time. What do you want from me, we’re tiny, we’re small, okay.”

The sauciness didn’t finish there, as she additionally known as out Roman’s “content farm” remark with out ever mentioning her identify:

“I know it looks like everything’s just easy but I promise, okay, you’re gonna be okay. Maybe that comes from someone putting it in your head that we’re just a content farm with endless money and just got so big, so fast, but I promise we didn’t. As great as it looks.”

For those that missed it, Chrissy’s Cravings success was shot down by the established cookbook creator, who shared her candid emotions on it in an interview for The New Consumer:

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Clearly the previous Sports Illustrated mannequin continues to be feeling burned.

But including how a lot arduous work has gone into placing collectively these PR bins, she has a newfound appreciation for others who’re doing it on their very own:

“Before I actually had to make my own boxes, I would get boxes all the time. I would usually donate them or give them away and I usually just didn’t think twice about it. Cause I was like ‘oh, I’m sure the person that made this probably doesn’t even know this box came to me.’ And then I started making my own. And holy s**t it’s a ton of work. Shoutout and much love to people who do it on their own. I had a lot of help… I put it together, it’s very curated, it’s like a labor of love. And I will never ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely for being sent one.”

That’s development!

So, what did we study from Teigen’s vent?? Well, for one, don’t ask for freebies! And two, it looks like she’ll by no means be capable to forgive Roman for dissing her arduous work!

