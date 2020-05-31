Chrissy Teigen pledges to donate $200,000 to bail out protesters across the country

Then, 15 minutes later — after a Twitter person known as the protesters “rioters and criminals” — Teigen upped the ante.
“Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she wrote.
The phrase “MAGA night” was utilized by Trump in a tweet Saturday morning, condemning protesters exterior the White House who had gathered to converse out in opposition to police brutality, after the dying of George Floyd.
Trump, in his tweet, stated the protesters “had little to do with the memory of George Floyd” and stated they had been “just there to cause trouble,” dealt with simply by the Secret Service.
He continued, “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”
Teigen is one among many celebrities who’ve chosen to donate to bail out funds to these protesting in Minnesota and across the country. Seth Rogen, Steve Carrell, Don Cheadle, Abbi Jacobson and Janelle Monáe have all stated they’ve donated funds.