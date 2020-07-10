Chrissy Teigen & More Call For BOYCOTT Of Goya Foods After CEO Says Latinos Are ‘Truly Blessed’ To Have Trump

Donald Trump consistently shows his pettiness and narcissism, blatantly corrupting his position by supporting businesses who flatter him and attacking those who criticize. With a person in power like that, it’s easy for individuals with weak axioms to view kissing his ass as an excellent short-term financial decision.

But since the CEO of Goya Foods learned this week, it’s not merely history that may judge this sort of bootlicking.

On Thursday Robert Unanue visited the White House to do something as a Latino prop as the Trump administration unveiled its Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, a brand new program beneath the Department of Education meant to “improve access to educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans.” In other words, a gesture to try to grab some of those Latino votes in November after years of referring to Mexicans as rapists, ignoring Puerto Rico’s putting up with, and treating immigrants worse than animals.

The Goya CEO could have oversold the part slightly, saying:

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did.”

We hope your grandfather didn’t build any such thing for Trump, in which case he’s probably still waiting to get paid. Also, the one thing this POTUS has been talking about building for days gone by four years is a freakin’ wall to physically keep out Mexicans. THAT is what you decide to praise?

Well, obviously those words did not go unheard. Several celebrities, including many prominent Latino voices, made it clear they were not happy with Unanue’s puckering, and #BoycottGoya started initially to trend within hours.

Outspoken Twitter queen and well-known foodie Chrissy Teigen said of the brand:

“F********K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

A shame indeed as Goya Foods, which was founded by Unanue’s Spanish immigrant grandparents in 1936, was voted the #2 most loved food brand this past year, according to the Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial brand awards.

Chrissy continued:

The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should not feel they should work for a person who agrees Mexicans are “vile” “rapists” – F**K this guy Support the workers by empowering them to be more powerful than this absolute bastard. I am going to personally do what I will to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them.

Others supported the move aswell.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote:

“We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we are able to learn to produce our own adobo con pimienta. Bye.”

Chef Jose Andres wrote:

“Let’s be clear @GoyaFoods President Trump has left Latinos and many Americans hungry. Cages Latino Children. Has forgotten the Latino community through this pandemic. Has called Mexicans rapist. We are blessed? I think Latinos we are being mistreated…..”

Social media savvy Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quipped:

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo’”

Former Presidential candidate Julian Castro wrote:

“[email protected] is a staple of so many Latino house holds for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway”

Occasional The View co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas cautioned against wasting the food you already have in your pantry, saying as an alternative:

“We’re all free to do w/our frijoles as we wish, but if you’re gonna #boycottgoya, pls don’t throw products in the trash. Donate the products to a food bank. And if you choose, u can replace your adobo with @badiaspices, Conchita, Iberia, Diana….many alternatives in the market.”

In an interview on Fox News Friday morning, Unanue called the boycott calls “suppression of speech” and declared that he was “not apologizing.” Obviously there’s been a push by pro-Trumpers to support Goya Foods in response — though that does need a lot of racists to appreciate other cultures for a minute, so that they may be torn.

Vote with your dollars, y’all!

