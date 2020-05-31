Chrissy Teigen Mocks Trump’s ‘MAGA Night’ With $200,000 Pledge to Bail Out Protesters

Hours after President Donald Trump declared Saturday night time to be “MAGA Night” on the White House, Chrissy Teigen mocked POTUS by saying she’d mark the event by donating $200,000 to bail out individuals who have been arrested whereas protesting the loss of life of George Floyd.

“In celebration of whatever the f–k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” Teigen tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Just a couple of minutes later, after one person commented “Rioters and criminals*” on her preliminary tweet, Teigen upped her pledge: “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.”

The mannequin and cookbook writer was responding to Trump’s Saturday morning tweet concerning the Friday protests outdoors the White House, by which he seemingly additionally invited his personal supporters to collect for “MAGA Night.”

“The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd,” Trump wrote. “They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

Following that tweet, a White House reporter requested Trump if he was involved his tweet “might be stoking more racial violence or more racial discord.”

“No, no, not at all. MAGA says Make America Great Again — these are people that love our country,” Trump responded. “I have no idea if they are going to be here. I was just asking, but I have no idea if they’re going to be here. But MAGA is ‘Make America Great Again.’ By the way, they love African American people, they love black people. MAGA loves the black people.”

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police Monday after an worker at a comfort retailer referred to as authorities to say he suspected Floyd of utilizing a counterfeit $20 invoice. During Floyd’s arrest, white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes, an act that was caught on video by a number of bystanders. During the incident, Floyd may be heard asking officers to let him breathe however isn’t proven to be resisting. Paramedics have been referred to as to the scene, the place they discovered Floyd to be unresponsive. He was later pronounced lifeless.

Chauvin has since been fired by the Minneapolis police, arrested and charged with third-degree homicide in connection to Floyd’s loss of life. The three different officers who have been concerned within the arrest haven’t been charged, although they have been additionally fired.

Protests in response to Floyd’s loss of life have damaged out this week in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, amongst different cities throughout the United States.

Some of the demonstrations have turned violent, with the Los Angeles Police Department declaring the town’s Friday protests an “unlawful assembly” after clashes between protestors and police. More than 500 folks have been arrested in the course of the demonstrations final night time, with costs starting from battery on police to looting.

On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced that the state’s National Guard has been “fully” mobilized in response to the demonstrations, which he says have was “wanton destruction and chaos” and “made a mockery” of Floyd’s loss of life.

See Teigen and Trump’s tweets beneath.

In celebration of regardless of the f*** maga night time is, I’m dedicated to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors throughout the nation.

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Ooo they could want more cash then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” on the White House had little to do with the reminiscence of George Floyd. They have been simply there to trigger bother. The @SecretService dealt with them simply. Tonight, I perceive, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

