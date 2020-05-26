Chrissy Teigen Laughs While Getting Coronavirus Test



Chrissy Teigen is wishing giggling is the most effective medication when faced with a harmful pandemic … chuckling her take on while getting examined for the unique coronavirus.

The supermodel/TV character mama uploaded video clip Tuesday of her at home coronavirus test, as well as she could not aid yet laugh while a medical care employee pushed a swab deep up her nostril.

Chrissy blurts a little a scream as the swab enters her nose, yet by the time the person draws it out, she’s chuckling. When she obtains her various other nostril swabbed, Chrissy is laughing during, as well as appears added ticklish.

The screening procedure does not look like an entire lotta enjoyable … yet Chrissy states it’s tolerable in any way.

John Legend‘s better half likewise states she “honestly loved” her coronavirus test … which is great information for any individual undecided regarding getting examined.