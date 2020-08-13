Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting their third child

Teigen, 34, stars in the video with Legend as a set of head-over-heels enthusiasts that take a drive in a convertible vehicle and use the beach.

The duo has two other children, a 4-year-old child Luna and a 2-year-old child Miles, both of whom appear in the video too, right before the pregnancy expose.

Legend and Teigen fulfilled in 2006 while shooting a video prior to weding in Italy in 2013.

While the vocalist and design are certainly delighted, so are their fans.

“Chrissy teigen is pregnant again omg,” a fan tweeted, including a handful of weeping emojis.

“Just learned that @chrissyteigen is pregnant with baby no. 3 and I overly emotional about it,” said another.

“Did I cry when @chrissyteigen announced she was pregnant? Yes,”a fan revealed “Have I cried when some of my friends told me they were pregnant? No. Yes my priorities are right.”

“Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again?”added a fourth “Baby fever is too real.”

The pairing appears to be an advantageous one for the crooner, as he just recently confessed that prior to dating Teigen, he had cheated in past relationships.

