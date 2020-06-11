Chrissy Teigen Got Her Breast Implants Removed – And Her Kids Surprised Her With HILARIOUS Cards!

If you thought Chrissy Teigen was frank and funny, just wait until her kids get Twitter!

The supermodel momma shared some fantastic news on Thursday; because you can have heard, Chrissy unmasked a couple of weeks ago she was planning on having her breast implants removed after several years of vexation.

Well, the good news is she’s all done and every thing when fine! Whew! She wrote on Instagram:

“Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least”

The “this” she was referring to was a couple of homemade cards her young ones had designed for her while she was under. The sentiment was sweet, although not exactly something you’d see on the shelves with the other “Get Well Soon” cards…

Yep, Luna‘s read, “Have fun pulling your boobies out,” while Miles said simply, “Bye Boobies.” LOLz! Not exactly Hallmark! Ha!

We’re so happy for Chrissy being safe and sound on the reverse side of surgery — AND for having such hilarious kids!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]