Chrissy Teigen Finally Confirms Third Baby with Adorable Video

Teigen initially teased her baby bump to the world in John Legend’s brand-new “Wild” video on Thursday early morning.

Speculation ran widespread throughout the day as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend did whatever however clearly state they were pregnant with a third kid, following on the heels of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

First, Teigen made a bump-baring look in Legend’s newest video for his single, “Wild,” including Gary ClarkJr The couple might be seen because romantic clip sharing their love as Teigen nestled would might just be referred to as a baby bump.

And yet, they continued to play it coy, In premiering the video, Vevo guaranteed “a beautiful surprise,” and Teigen just shared their tease. Well, finally, there disappear teases.

In a brand-new video shared to her Twitter feed, with Legend hectic in the background, a plainly radiant Teigen might be seen taking a look at her altering body.

And in normal Teigen style, she did not mince her words. “Look at this third baby shit,” she stated into the mirror. Following it up with the incomplete ideas “what the–” and “oh god.”