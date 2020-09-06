Chrissy Teigen explains why she’s getting botox done while pregnant

CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND EXPECTING THEIR THIRD CHILD

“I get really, really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” Tiegen wrote on her Twitter account Friday evening. “anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

When questioned by her followers about her migraine-related botox treatment, Teigen clarified that she consults a neurologist instead of a cosmetic injector since she finds it to be “a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

For her case in particular, she gets botox done to ease headaches that result from teeth grinding. Additionally, she shared to her followers that it is possible to inject the eyebrow area to help with migraines.

“Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches,” the starlet wrote. “You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.”

“Botox is a neurotoxin, a poison made by bacteria called Clostridium botulinums,” a report from WebMD states. Botox is considered safe because it is a small enough dosage to not cause harm in most humans. Nor is it digested in the stomach.

