Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Bump After Announcing Baby Number 3!

Chrissy Teigen simply provided a review at her baby bump, hours after exposing her 3rd pregnancy!

As you have actually most likely seen by now, the Cravings author and spouse John Legend revealed they were anticipating their 3rd kid through the latter’s video Wild, which dropped Thursday afternoon. It didn’t take wish for the ever-open Miz Teigen to get on social networks and flaunt her growing mid-section!

The 34-year-old shared a profile shot video of herself to Twitter and her Instagram Story, positioning in a set of high-waisted black leggings and a match coat without any leading below, leaving her stubborn belly on complete screen. Laughing, she exclaimed:

“Look at this third baby s**t! What? Oh my god!”

Ch- ch-check it out on your own (listed below):

Hours ahead of the Wild video release, the EGOT recipient provided no sign to ET that he and his better half would be broadening their brood beyond Luna and Miles Stephens anytime quickly:

“We don’t plan these things. We haven’t planned them right now but we’ll see what happens. You spend enough time together, you never know.”

He got us there, that’s for sure!! Many congratulations once again to Chrissy and …