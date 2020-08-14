Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy Announcement

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mother!

On Thursday,Aug 13, the star marched to run some errands in an elegant black sports jacket, leading and bike shorts, which she coupled with strappy shoes.

According to an eyewitness, the pregnant star stopped to relax and rubbed her growing tummy.

The sighting comes simply hours after she and other half John Legend revealed they areexpecting their third child The well-known couple made the huge expose in John’s brand-new video for his tune, “Wild,” in which Chrissy discreetly flaunts a small bump.

John played coy about the minute in the YouTube best, just stating that the video they have actually done together are “chronicling our family’s growth and our journey.” He said, “We’re so happy that this video is the next chapter.”

And though the set didn’t clearly stated reveal she’s pregnant, a source verified they will quickly be a household of 5.