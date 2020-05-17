Chrissy Teigen celebrates son Miles on his second birthday

Chrissy Teigen as well as John Legend’s son Miles transformed 2 years of ages as well as the pair shared a birthday image of the young child to commemorate.

“Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life,” Teigen, 34, captioned a Saturday Instagram image of a grinning Miles using a white Tees as well as a set of grey pants with blue-and-white tennis shoes. “You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!”

In the image, Miles rests alongside a blackboard with created summaries of his preferred pastimes: “Cars, talking to Google, Elmo, getting suckers, movies.”

Alongside the “I don’t like” classification, his moms and dads created, “My new bearded dragon (yet),” describing a reptile the pair bought in advance of hisbirthday On May 13, Teigen tweeted a picture of the pet perched on 4-year-old little girl Luna’s belly. “Welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!” she created. “We are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love.”

Miles’s preferred tune is “Anything from Frozen 2,” the board specified, while his preferred going to bed tale is the youngsters’s traditional publication Chicka Chicka BoomBoom Other shared information were the reality that Miles has 19 teeth as well as his elevation as well as weight.

welcome to the household, bearded dragon without a name! we are gon na take great great treatment of you with lots of cuddles as well as great deals of love. pic.twitter.com/cZww5jTPxm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2020

In an additional birthday article, Miles stands in his yard before a huge vibrant “Birthday” balloon screen. While Legend wrote on Instagram, “Our little guy is 2 today. Happy birthday, Miles!”

The Chrissy’s Court celebrity lately informed Yahoo Entertainment that she as well as her household are lucky to stay at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been doing it since the second they told us to,” she stated of lockdown orders in LosAngeles “But I’ve been quarantining mostly my whole life. I’m not an outdoor cat.”

Read much more from Yahoo Entertainment: