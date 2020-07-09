Chrissy Teigen Boasts The Secret To Her Glowing Skin: A $1,600 Skincare Regimen!

Not only is Chrissy Teigen known on her behalf epic clap backs, nevertheless now her glowing skin, too!

On Monday, following a ton of requests from fans, the supermodel finally broke down her routine on Instagram, taking a break from her enviable getaway in Mexico with John Legend and their two kids! And just like her luxury vacation, her skincare must-haves will cost you quite a penny!

The Chrissy’s Court host shared in a brand new video:

“I will admit I am def proud my skin lately and feeling myself. I kind of use whatever is closest.”

Referencing her facialist Shani Darden, whose customers include the likes of Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell, she explained:

“The iS Clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I personally use consistently and they’ve for ages been so good if you ask me.”

The cleanser ($44, available HERE) mentioned by Chrissy is also a well liked of faces including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and is advised for many different skin types and textures. Packed with ingredients such as for example white willow bark to exfoliate and Centella Asiatica to heal skin damage, it’s a no-brainer the brand has so many faithful clients.

As for the Moisturizing Complex, also by iS Clinical, vitamins A and E nourish and protect, while hyaluronic acid binds moisture to the skin ($89, available HERE). But let’s not forget about SPF! Darden recommended Teigen use Control Collective’s SPF 30 sunscreen to protect her skin, particularly when she’s plainly soaking up the rays ($38, available HERE)!

Getting into the pricier services and products, Chrissy is a fan of using two products by La Mer, probably one of the most prestige skincare brands available on the market:

“$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest,”

While you can test the 0.5 oz of the classic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer for $90, we imagine Chrissy isn’t the only celeb sporting a $510 tub (available HERE) on her vanity. The Concentrate, also by La Mer, is another of their hero products, and you will pick one up for a cool $370 (available HERE). Both services and products are made with the brand’s signature “Miracle Broth,” AKA a pricey fermented juice.

During an economic crisis though?? We’d prob have to pass!

At least the momma of two at the least attempts to be like average folks, boasting about Bioré‘s Nose+Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips to help keep her pores feeling clean and looking fresh ($7.49, available HERE).

Last however, not least, the 34-year-old gave a shoutout to two of her docs, Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Simon Ourian for their clinical picks:

“Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine!”

She later amended the caption to add another favorite by Dr. Dennis Gross, the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels ($150, available HERE):

“(Forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)”

Guess it costs close to $1,600 to obtain users flooding your comments with skin envy messages like:

“Drop that skincare routine plz” “Please share your skincare routine!!!! 🤩🤩🤩” “Ur skin is flawless ♥️”

Watch more from the skincare guru (below):

Will U be checking out any services and products per Chrissy’s recommendations, skincare lovers? TBH, now is the perfect time for her to capitalize on all the attention and launch her own skincare gummies or collection.

Doesn’t she want to be an almost billionaire just like family friends Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner??

