Chrissy Teigen Boasts EPIC At-Home Classroom Before Donating To Teachers In Need!

Chrissy’s Court? More Like Chrissy’s Classroom!

Chrissy Teigen never ever stops working to exceed and beyond for her sweet kiddos! While school looks a bit various this year for 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, who the pregnant star will be teaching this year, she now has some assistance thanks to her absolutely dressed up at-home classroom!

Not concealing her enjoyment, the previous Sports Illustrated design validated they’ll be generating a “professional,” however kept in mind how John Legend will supervise of music, as Chrissy’s mom Pepper Teigen covers “day drinking.” Let’s not forget that their mother, who has “always wanted to be a teacher” will be covering “cooking!”

Sounds like the successors to the clapback throne will remain in great hands this year, regardless of the shift to house knowing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ch- ch-check out pictures of the epic set-up (listed below), total with a “cozy reading area,” book wall, cubbies, and more:

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020