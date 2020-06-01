Chrissy Teigen Announces Plans To Donate $200K To Bail Out Protesters

Supermodel and radically liberal activist Chrissy Teigen has simply introduced plans to donate $200,000 to bail out rioters protesting the demise of George Floyd.

Teigen had initially taken to Twitter to say that she could be donating $100,000 “in celebration” of President Donald Trump saying that Saturday night might be “MAGA night” on the White House amidst riots everywhere in the nation concerning the demise of Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“In celebration of whatever the f*** maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bailouts of protestors across the country,” Teigen tweeted.

In celebration of regardless of the fuck maga evening is, I’m dedicated to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors throughout the nation. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

When one other Twitter person identified that the protesters are actually “rioters and criminals,” Teigen doubled her donation, saying, “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.”

Ooo they could want more cash then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Teigen’s singer husband John Legend has since added, “Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are organizing, supporting and defending those marching for justice:” earlier than itemizing three radical teams that they’d be donating to.

Americans have the primary modification proper to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I shall be donating to those three organizations that are organizing, supporting and defending these marching for justice: @Mvmnt4BlkLives @nlgnews @bailproject https://t.co/whxOPQQuTu — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020

Rioters throughout America have been shamelessly utilizing Floyd’s demise as an excuse to violent loot and wreak havoc upon American companies. It’s despicable that liberal celebrities like Teigen and Legend are utilizing their cash and platforms to encourage this sort of violence in our nation.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 31, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Obama breaks his silence on George Floyd’s demise: ‘Bigotry’ is ‘painfully, maddeningly normal’ in USA

CNN host Van Jones says white liberals who voted for Hillary Clinton are extra harmful than the KKK

Pelosi and Schiff give up to Trump on FISA invoice