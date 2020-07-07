The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde says she saw police stop athlete Bianca Williams and her partner before searching them and has blasted the Met for being ‘out of touch’.

Ms Williams and her partner, Portuguese 400 metre runner Ricardo dos Santos, were stopped by police in Maida Vale, west London on Saturday, with footage of the confrontation posted online.

Ms Williams has said she believes officers racially profiled her and dos Santos if they were handcuffed and separated from their three-month-old son.

Now, singer Hynde, 68, who lives in your community, said she saw the athletes being pulled from their car and has accused the police of letting local gangs ‘run free’ while targeting innocent people.

It comes since the Met unmasked it has referred it self to the police watchdog over the actions of its officers in the stop and search.

A Met statement said: ‘Following a vehicle stop on Saturday, 4 July in Lanhill Road, W9, the Metropolitan Police Service has today, Tuesday 7 July, made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

‘We have now recorded this incident as a public complaint. The decision to make reference to the IOPC has been taken because of the complaint being recorded and the significant public fascination with this matter and we welcome independent scrutiny of the facts.

‘Two reviews of the circumstances by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have not identified misconduct for almost any officer involved.’

The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde has accused the police of letting local gangs ‘run free’ while targeting innocent people

Ms Hynde wrote in the Guardian today: ‘The incident was disturbing and aggressive, and the police van remained parked there for over an hour.

‘The couple were innocent of whatever charges they certainly were suspected of and were eventually release.

‘There has been a surge of violence in this area in the last five years. The son of a buddy of mine was stabbed eight times last year in broad daylight on the same street as Saturday’s incident.

‘Nobody will press charges against local gangs for fear of the inevitable payback.

‘I watched gang members smash the windows and rob the shop downstairs from me recently and could maybe not get the police on the telephone – I was held in a queue long following the smash-and-grabbers had left.

‘For years there has been no protection at all on the streets and now hordes of police are pulling over innocent citizens and causing real distress for no reason.

‘Can the police get their house in order and begin patrolling the gangs, and leave parents to do their shopping?’

The Met said on Monday that its Directorate of Professional Standards had revisited body-worn camera footage and social media marketing videos of Saturday’s incident and found no misconduct issues.

Footage of the search was shared widely on Twitter after being posted by former Olympic medallist Linford Christie, who asked why the car had been stopped.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy described the video as ‘shocking footage that anybody in their right mind will be alarmed about’.

Nothing had been found in the particular search, that the Met stated was performed by officials patrolling the region in response to a boost in assault involving weaponry.

The force furthermore said the automobile was noticed driving suspiciously, including within the wrong aspect of the street, and that the driving force sped away when questioned to stop.

But this accounts was turned down by Ms Williams, that has said she is contemplating legal actions against the Met.

‘I feel very harm by their activities, and to see my companion being removed and for myself to be taken far from my child, my coronary heart hurts,’ she stated.

In a declaration on Monday, Met Commander for Central West Helen Harper declared that while simply no misconduct problems had been discovered, ‘that does not always mean there isn’t some thing to be learned from every single interaction we now have with the public’.

She added: ‘Myself and Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay, that is in charge of the particular Territorial Support Group, are actually keen in order to speak individually to the residents of the automobile to discuss so what happened and the issues they have.’

Mr Lammy, the Labour MP regarding Tottenham, informed the PENNSYLVANIA news company such occurrences are ‘diminishing trust amongst black populations in the legal justice system’.

Speaking on Tuesday at the release of a brand new public artwork display partying the work associated with artist Khadija Saye, who else died within the Grenfell Tower fire, this individual said: ‘I’m afraid there is far too a lot footage right now of exactly what feels like extremely heavy-handed policing of dark people, not merely in London but across the nation, and this is really a moment I believe to temporarily stop and ask yourself deep queries that are springing up in relation to Black Lives Matter.

‘Why is it this is constantly happening? It’s diminishing believe in among dark populations within the criminal proper rights system.

‘These are usually issues We raised within the review I used to be asked to perform by David Cameron and it is really, very concerning that will here we have been three years afterwards and these problems remain perennial.’

Mr Lammy’s treatment came right after his employer, Labour innovator Sir Keir Starmer, an ex director associated with public prosecutions, said upon Monday which he could notice no reason for the use of handcuffs during the event and he might ‘feel uncomfortable’ if he were the senior official watching the particular footage.

London gran Sadiq Khan also stated he requires allegations associated with racial profiling ‘extremely seriously’ and that they have raised the situation with the pressure.