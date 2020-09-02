Chrishell Stause says she joined ‘DWTS’ cast because she doesn’t ‘have anything else to lose’

Now, she’s handling a brand-new obstacle in the dance competitors series.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ SEASON 29 CELEBRITY CAST INCLUDES CHRISHELL STAUSE, CAROLE BASKIN, NEV SCHULMAN

“I feel equal parts excited and completely terrified,” Stause informed Entertainment Tonight onWednesday “It has been a crazy journey and I would have never imagined this is where I would end up.”

It’s her current battles, nevertheless, that have actually provided her the self-confidence to start this brand-new journey.

“Listen, I’ve already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way,” stated the starlet in concerns to why she’s signing up with the program. “I don’t have anything else to lose, so it’s only going up from here!”

Stause kept in mind that she’s searching for “something positive,” and is turning to “DWTS” to start a “new chapter.”

“An experience I can kinda throw myself into and just kind of learn a new skill and have fun at the same time,” she stated of what she’s searching for. “I have no dance experience, so it’s going to at least be a laugh for all of us.”

