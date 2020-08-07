Chrishell Stause Says Estranged Husband Justin Hartley TEXTED Her About Their Divorce – But Only After Filing!

We only learnt about Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley‘s divorce 45 minutes after she did, this according to the Netflix star!

In a recently launched clip from the series, the Selling Sunset castmember described how she hardly got any notification of her now- estranged husband’s “impulsive” divorce filing prior to the news broke online. Sitting down with fellow real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald, the 39- year- old stated through tears:

” I learnt due to the fact that he text[ed] me that we were submitted. Forty- 5 minutes later on, the world understood.”

Though she acknowledged the general public’s interest in their split, it appears like Stause ran out the loop herself on what triggered the abrupt separation:

“Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

She continued (listed below), exposing how she didn’t believe the This Is Us lead was in fact severe about taking the action to submit divorce …