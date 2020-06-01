Chrishell Stause Is Reportedly ‘Upset’ Ex Justin Hartley & Former Co-Star Sofia Pernas Are ‘Newly Dating’ & ‘Enjoying Their Time Together’

Justin Hartley‘s new romance with Sofia Pernas is heating up.

As we’ve shared, the 2 actors — who beforehand labored collectively on The Young and the Restless — sparked romantic rumors after they had been noticed kissing final week as she dropped him off on the Southern California Orthopedic Institute and later picked him up. The new relationship for Justin comes after his November 2019 separation announcement from spouse Chrishell Stause.

A supply spilled to ET that the previous co-stars “are newly dating and are enjoying their time together.”

“The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic.”

But as for Justin’s break up from the Selling Sunset star, she apparently isn’t taking it too nicely:

“Chrishell is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on.”

It’s unclear how issues began up between the 43-year-old, who performed Adam Newman on the cleaning soap from 2014 to 2016, and the 30-year-old, who performed his nephew’s love curiosity, Marisa Sierras. Interestingly sufficient, Chrishell was additionally on the present, enjoying Bethany Bryant again in 2016. It looks like we will assume they ALL knew one another!

Following the season 2 premiere of her Netflix sequence, Selling Sunset, Chrishell talked to ET in regards to the This Is Us actor final week, saying:

“I obviously really, truly love him and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”

We surprise how her reply would change in gentle of this new romance…

A confidant beforehand revealed to People extra of what went down behind the scenes to trigger Stause and Hartley’s breakup after years collectively:

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.” They added on the time: “Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things.”

Any ideas on this relationship, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (under) within the feedback!!

