Chrishell Stause Hints Via Twitter That Justin Hartley Cheated On Her!

Is Chrishell Stause tossing some shade Justin Hartley‘s method? Her Twitter actions appear to state YES!

We have actually heard plenty from the Selling Sunset star about how stunned she was when Hartley informed he had actually declared divorce (via text, no less), however the information on what in fact led up to their separation were restricted, previously.

Stause has actually liked tweets which declare the This Is Us lead of unfaithful on her, possibly with his now-girlfriend Sofia Pernas One fan wrote on August 7:

“@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward’s way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her.”

A 2nd message by Blind Gossip was likewise “liked” by the real estate agent, which promoted a story from method back in December explaining a celeb split in which a male TELEVISION star fell for another female then declared a shockingly fast divorce out of no place.

Sound like anybody we understand?

Obviously, this public relocation has actually led fans to question whether Justin cheated, however a source near the 43- year-old states this is “absolutely false,” and keeps in mind that the couple’s marital relationship had actually been on the rocks …