Chris Woakes embraces familiar pain on England training return | Cricket News





Chris Woakes returns to particular person training at Edgbaston (Credit: ECB)

Chris Woakes has welcomed the return of some familiar aches and pains after getting again to training for the primary time since March.

Woakes is one among 18 bowlers chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board to start particular person periods this week, as the game progresses gently in the direction of a attainable restart in July.

For the time being issues will look very totally different for these in motion, with well being monitoring apps to replace, strict social distancing between participant, coach and physio and most exercises of an hour with a private allocation of balls.

But for Woakes it was good merely to get again on top of things at Edgbaston on Thursday and put his physique by its paces after an prolonged lockdown.

“It was nice to have some form of normality by going back to some training. It was nice to be back and feel a little sore this morning,” he mentioned.

“It looks a lot different to what we’re used to but, with what’s everyone’s been through, it was quite nice to be out there and get the ball back in hand. It’s been two months since I last bowled and it was nice to be back in the middle, albeit a little different.

“Obviously not having bowled for two months, there’s a few things that are sore. The sides definitely woke up this morning knowing I’d had a bowl yesterday but it was just nice to be back out there.”

While the ECB’s plans for the worldwide summer season are totally beholden to elements outdoors of its management – governmental steering, public well being recommendation and the settlement of touring groups – there’s a rising optimism about getting England again in motion.

“First and foremost we just hope there’s going to be some form of cricket. Obviously it’s going to look different, with it being behind closed doors, but all sports are going to be like that for a while,” mentioned Woakes.

“We’ve all seen the projections, that the ECB and the sport generally could possibly be in a little bit of hassle if we weren’t to play any cricket this summer season, so hopefully we will get some type of schedule going.

“I think for everyone it’ll be a bit of a boost, and obviously it’ll be a boost for the game.”