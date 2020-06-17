Chris Wilder slams ‘unprecedented’ goal-line technology error and asks: ‘Why no VAR?’ | Football News



















Goal-line technology did actually malfunction as Aston Villa’s Orjan Nyland looked to own carried the ball over his own line – but no goal is given!

Chris Wilder said he was “frustrated and disappointed” at the “unprecedented” goal-line technology error that denied Sheffield United within their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, and asked: “Why didn’t VAR intervene?”

We gather the reaction from a bizarre incident on the Premier League’s big return carrying out a 100-day absence due to coronavirus…

So, what exactly happened?

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood swung a dangerous free-kick into the six-yard box in the lead-up to half-time; the ball was collected by backpedalling Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, but that he stumbled back to the netting under pressure from team-mate Keinan Davis, and replays showed the entire ball had plainly crossed the line.

Sheffield United’s players celebrated what might have been the initial goal following the Premier League’s resumption following a 100-day absence, but referee Michael Oliver pointed to his watch, suggesting it had not vibrated to signal a goal was awarded by Hawk-Eye.

We comprehend Oliver did get alerted for that “goal” – but not until he was in the dressing room at half-time.

Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to always check goal situations, however because of the fact that the on-field match officials failed to receive a signal, and the initial nature of this, the VAR did not intervene.

The game ended goalless and Hawk-Eye apologised for his or her error, claiming the obstruction was like nothing that they had seen in 9,000 games using the technology, and the PGMOL said they could maybe not intervene with VAR.

Wilder: Unbelievable error

Chris Wilder was frustrated and bemused at the technology glitch

Blades boss Wilder showed a range of emotions after the game – frustration, bemusement and sympathy – admitting that he felt sorry for referee Oliver and fourth official Chris Kavanagh.

He told Sky Sports: “The statement’s emerge, unprecedented, unbelievable. That’s the total amount. We were waiting for some body, I have no idea who it absolutely was at Stockley Park, to exhibit a bit of courage, stick their chest out and say I’ll make that decision. But should they say they haven’t seen it, and seven cameras haven’t seen it, Perhaps he’s going to say he cannot make that decision.

Chris Wilder questions referee Michael Oliver at full-time after Sheffield United’s ‘ghost goal’

“I think all of us had the feel, both sets of players, fans and staff, I do believe even speaking to the referee and the fourth official, I think we all had the feel of an objective. You tune in to the statement that’s been distributed by Hawk-Eye, my issue is one of frustration, seven cameras haven’t picked it up, the most technical league on the planet, video analysis and every thing we see at every angle hasn’t seen an objective. That’s disappointing from our point of view.

“We went to Tottenham last year, it’s nothing really to do with the timing, John Lundstram’s big toe was offside, and I’m hanging around in the pouring rain at White Hart Lane for 10 minutes for a decision. So I don’t know why I couldn’t have waited around for another 10 minutes in Birmingham in the rain for another decision.”

Sheffield United players appeal for an objective as Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appears to contain the ball within the line

He also said in his post-match press conference: “We’ve got Chris Kavanagh, one of the better refs in the Premier League, and Michael Oliver, one of the best refs in Europe. If you asked them tonight they’ll be scratching their heads.

“I’ve got to say I feel really sorry for the two main actors inside it; Michael Oliver and Chris Kavanagh. We believed it will have been referred, and that’s what we were requesting, a referral.

“The goalkeeper was in the Holte End! He was about eight rows back! He would have been mullered by punters should they were there, that he was in the Holte End! Everyone saw it, all 300 of us!

“This is a decision that can’t happen. If someone had the courage to make that decision at Stockley Park, I think that should be made, but it wasn’t.”

Norwood: Where was VAR?

Blades midfielder Norwood, who had the shot, also said on Sky Sports after the game: “Unbelievable, isn’t it? They put all of the technology in to the game, the cash they’ve spent, and they can not pick that up.

A camera angle behind Orjan Nyland’s goal appears to show that the entire ball has crossed the line

“To be fair to the referee, it’s not him, is it? It’s the technology behind it. I do not understand why we now have VAR if there’s a clear and obvious error, why can’t they just say it’s a goal?

“It’s frustrating, but we’re not going to moan about it, we’ll pick ourselves up.”

Oliver Norwood questions Oliver at full-time

What have Hawk-Eye and the PGMOL said?

Hawk-Eye have bizarrely claimed that the obstruction level – with players and the goalpost – was the highest they’ve seen in 9,000 games, but an angle down the goalline clearly shows the ball over the line without much obstruction from post or player.

In a statement, Hawk-Eye said: “During the first 1 / 2 of the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match at Villa Park, there was a goal-line incident where the ball was carried over the line by Aston Villa goalkeeper, No 25 Nyland.

“The match officials failed to receive a signal to the watch nor earpiece depending on the Goal Decision System (GDS) protocol. The seven cameras positioned in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost. This degree of occlusion hasn’t been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been around operation.

Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Aston Villa and Sheffield United in the Premier League

“The system was tested and proved functional prior to the start of the match accordance with the IFAB Laws of The Game and confirmed as working by the match officials. The system has remained functional throughout. Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologises to the Premier League, Sheffield United, and everyone affected by this incident.”

The PGMOL also said they were struggling to check your decision via VAR because the officials did not get a signal, and because of the “unique nature” of that scenario.

“Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene.”

Dermot: Embarrassing error

Sky Sports’ resident refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher admits this usually watertight technology failed on Wednesday night…

“You couldn’t write it, could you? I simply wanted a good, relaxing, easy day, and then an incident that way occurs.

“It can be an embarrassment for Hawk-Eye, and nobody might have expected that. You have to accept that it happened, it isn’t something anyone wanted to see, we’ve just got to cope with it.

“It’s a wonderful concept, it’s normally the real deal, but on this occasion it has failed the referee, and it should have been a goal.”

Smith: Feel for them, but we deserved win

4:43 Dean Smith said his Villa side deserved to win the overall game Dean Smith said his Villa side deserved to win the game

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admitted that he felt sorry for Sheffield United, but insisted his side deserved to win the game on balance…

He told Sky Sports: “We deserved a victory tonight. I understand they’ve scored a goal that’s not given as a result of technology, but we did enough to score tonight.

“I feel for them, but I’ve had technology go against me, and we’re probably due that little bit of luck.”