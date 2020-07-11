Chris Wilder: Sheffield United European push inspired by Championship ‘steamroll’ | Football News





Chris Wilder’s side went unbeaten for 18 games at the end of last season

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United’s push for European football this term has been inspired by their Sky Bet Championship “steamroll” last season, and says that his group have now recovered from a blip in form.

The Blades secured a last-minute victory over Wolves on Thursday to go three Premier League games unbeaten, following an FA Cup exit to Arsenal and back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Chelsea – live on Sky Sports Premier League – Blades boss Wilder spoke about his side’s change in form, and with four games left to play, said his team will draw on experience gained from the 2018/19 campaign when they lost just one of their last 18 matches.

2:53 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Sheffield United’s win over Wolves FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United’s win over Wolves

“It was disaster time, the second half performance at Newcastle and getting beat at Old Trafford,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“It’s one or the other, either you’re a very important thing since sliced bread or you’re heading down by 15 points in the event that you produce a poor performance and a couple of bad results.

Sheff Utd vs Chelsea Live on

“Anyone can lose at Manchester United with the players they’ve got. We didn’t generate. The reaction has been good however it was anticipated to be honest because of my experience of the players and what they will have produced for me personally both in 2010 and historically last year [in the Championship].

“When the pressure was on, I didn’t think anyone else crumbled or fell away, we just put our foot down and steamrolled to the finish line.”

4:24 Wilder says that he pulled his calf celebrating John Egan’s late winner over Wolves Wilder says he pulled his calf celebrating John Egan’s late winner over Wolves

Wilder, in a typically light-hearted mood, poked fun at the media when asked if his team were still in the race for European football, adding: “I thought you did not talk about us! Are we in or out? Is it the Hokey Cokey?

“We’ll just continue, get our heads down, try and enhance our 51 points. That will be hard on Saturday against a hugely talented side, with a hugely talented manager.

“I’m not amazed by the success Frank [Lampard] has received. We came up against him in the Championship against Derby and both games were tight.

“Frank going to Chelsea wasn’t easy – that he could have gone for a less strenuous route – but I believe that it shows the sort of character he’s. He desires to be a successful manager up to he wished to be a successful player.”

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea on Saturday, survive Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5:30pm