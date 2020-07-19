Chris Wilder: I’m happy to stay at Sheffield United | Football News





Chris Wilder has had Sheffield United from League One to challenging for Europe in five seasons

Chris Wilder insists he is happy at Sheffield United and would not be tempted away if the club carry on to move around in the right direction.

Wilder has worked wonders at Bramall Lane, taking them from League One to challenging for Europe in five seasons.

While their finest players might be courted come july 1st, perhaps the biggest threat to the Blades is a club coming in because of their manager.

But Wilder remains happy at the club he’s supported since a being truly a boy.

“I am happy. I signed a new long-term contract. I’m enjoying working at the football club. I am ambitious. I want to take us to the next level on a lot of fronts,” he said.

“I am enjoying working, I’ve not really seriously considered my future to be honest.

“When you talk about players and anyone in the overall game it is because you are carrying out OK and we are all doing OK at the minute.

“I am extremely happy at the moment and hopefully we can move forward as a soccer team, that is the big thing for me personally.

“On the pitch I have the capability to improve and off the pitch we need to grow when it comes to facilities and infrastructure. We are behind, we recognise that on a lot of aspects.

“It won’t happen overnight but as long as we show an attitude to improve, that for me is key and hopefully that will happen.”

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are chasing European qualification for the first time inside their history

Despite their lofty position, Wilder says the Blades will remain a selling club.

“We are still a selling club, but we are a more powerful one,” he admitted. “We really are a better one on the pitch, we are able to attract better players now.

“I still think – from the wages viewpoint and financial point of view – if the big clubs came calling for any of our players then I dislike in their way.

“It is difficult, if anybody is wanting to double players’ wages and things like that. Buying club, trying to sell club, you can find always three parties in a transfer and we now have to recognise our power in that three.

“Nobody is going to put a gun to our heads for small offers for players we rate and value. It will be market value if anything happens. Nothing has happened, no one has rang me yet.”